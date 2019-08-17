Longguo keeps his head up in photo teaser for 2nd solo mini album 'Mono Diary'

Kim Yong Guk (Longguo) has released the first photo teaser for his solo comeback.

After a year of hiatus, Longguo has revealed comeback plans with a 2nd mini album called 'Mono Diary'. As seen from his scheduler, today had been set for the unveil of his first photo teaser. In the photo, Longguo keeps his head up to the rather gloomy sky with his eyes closed. What kind of 'mono diary' would he express through this new album?

Stay tuned for more teasers until the official release date on August 29!