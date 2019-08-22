Kim Jae Hwan & Stella Jang tease a romantic 'Vacance in September' in MV teaser

Kim Jae Hwan of Wanna One and Stella Jang are collaborating for their duet song "Vacance in September".
The music video teaser above follows a couple as they walk hand in hand to a romantic melody. "Vacance in September" is expected to drop on August 26 KST.
What do you think of the MV teaser so far?
