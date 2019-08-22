Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

'Produce x 101' project group X1 reveal preview for debut album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'

X1 have dropped the album highlight medley for 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'.

The 'Produce x 101' project group are making their official debut with their mini album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27, and "Flash" is their title song. 

In related news, X1 revealed their official fandom name and greeting ahead of their debut.

Check out X1's highlight medley above!

