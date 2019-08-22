ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 22nd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, A Pink's Hayoung debuted solo with "Don't Make Me Laugh", Soyoung debuted with "Breath", Han Cho Im debuted with "Romeo", and Shin Hyun Hee debuted with "movie! dream! magic!". EVERGLOW made a comeback with "Adios", UP10TION came back with "Your Gravity", The Boyz made a comeback with "D.D.D", Weki Meki returned with "Tiki Taka (99%)", Target made their comeback with "Baby Come Back Home", and Kisum came back with "Let's Drink Up".

As for the winners, ITZY and NCT Dream were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy". Congrats to ITZY!



Other artists who performed include ITZY, JBJ95, Rocket Punch, TRCNG, VERIVERY, FANATICS, D1CE, Dongkiz, Norazo, MJ, Oh My Girl's YooA and Seunghee, and CIX.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







SOLO DEBUT: Hayoung







SOLO DEBUT: Soyoung







DEBUT: Han Choim







DEBUT: Shin Hyun Hee







COMEBACK: EVERGLOW







COMEBACK: UP10TION







COMEBACK: The Boyz







COMEBACK: Weki Meki







COMEBACK: Target







COMEBACK: Kisum



ITZY







JBJ95







Rocket Punch







TRCNG







VERIVERY







FANATICS







D1CE







Dongkiz







Norazo







SPECIAL: MJ









SPECIAL: Oh My Girl's YooA & Seunghee









CIX







