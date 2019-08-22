Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 22nd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, A Pink's Hayoung debuted solo with "Don't Make Me Laugh", Soyoung debuted with "Breath", Han Cho Im debuted with "Romeo", and Shin Hyun Hee debuted with "movie! dream! magic!". EVERGLOW made a comeback with "Adios", UP10TION came back with "Your Gravity", The Boyz made a comeback with "D.D.D", Weki Meki returned with "Tiki Taka (99%)", Target made their comeback with "Baby Come Back Home", and Kisum came back with "Let's Drink Up".

As for the winners, ITZY and NCT Dream were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy". Congrats to ITZY!

Other artists who performed include ITZY, JBJ95, Rocket Punch, TRCNG, VERIVERY, FANATICS, D1CE, Dongkiz, Norazo, MJ, Oh My Girl's YooA and Seunghee, and CIX

Check out the performances below!

