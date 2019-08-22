Sulli opens up about the response to her cameo on 'Hotel Del Luna' starring IU

Sulli opened up about her cameo on 'Hotel Del Luna'.



During filming for 'Reply Night', Sulli said on her recent cameo in the hit tvN drama, "IU unni personally contacted me. She said that it's a role that she really likes, so I didn't ask questions and just did it," revealing IU was the one who asked her to be in the drama.



She also revealed she looked at article comments after the episode of her cameo aired, saying, "Fascinatingly, there were no malicious comments. I think I did well acting." Shin Dong Yup then joked, "You're going to get negative comments again now."



He later added, "I always look at articles about Sulli... Now that Sulli went on the drama, IU and Yeo Jin Goo should appear once on 'Reply Night'."



This episode of 'Reply Night' airs on August 23 at 8PM KST. Did you catch Sulli's cameo on 'Hotel Del Luna'?