Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

New 12-member boy group N.CUS get edgy in 3rd MV teaser for debut single 'Super Luv'

AKP STAFF

KYURI Entertainment's new boy group N.CUS is back with a third music video teaser for their debut single, "Super Luv." 

The teaser, which was dropped on August 25 KST, features the members walking through a dark urban setting, making their way up and down stairs and through tunnels as a mysterious hip-hop beat plays in the background. The video ends with all twelve members posing together coolly in some fresh streetwear.

Meanwhile, N.CUS's debut album 'Matchless Love' is set for release on August 27 at noon KST.

Check out the full teaser for "Super Luv" above!

  1. misc.
  2. N.CUS
0 464 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS
BTS wins MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019
5 hours ago   12   6,868
BTS
BTS wins MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2019
5 hours ago   12   6,868

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND