BoA celebrates 19 year debut anniversary with handwritten letter to fans

The queen of K-pop is celebrating 19 years since her official debut!

On August 25 KST, BoA took to her personal Instagram account to thank fans all over the world for their support through the years.

The post features a quick selfie of the idol smiling on a plane and a handwritten letter that reads: "Thank you for having me for 19 years! I will always strive to bring happiness to you all through my music. I appreciate you all so much. Thank you for always motivating me."





Meanwhile, BoA made her official idol debut on August 25, 2000 with the album 'ID; Peace B.'



Check out BoA's Instagram post below!