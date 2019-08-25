



Netizens are loving natural-looking photos of BTS' RM and actress Kang So Ra.

BTS is currently taking an extended vacation, and the group's official Twitter account has just revealed pictures of RM enjoying his quiet time in nature. Fans and netizens are loving RM in a much-relaxed setting, having a restorative time off.

Actress Kang So Ra was also on her vacation and she has shared several photos of her trip to Europe. Netizens are loving hilarious and relaxed looking photos of her, saying "It's refreshing to see photos that are not 'Insta worthy' or heavily edited on an Instagram".







