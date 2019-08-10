'Three Meals a Day' in the mountain village starts off with #1 viewership ratings for all variety shows in its time slot

Back on August 9, tvN's healing variety program 'Three Meals a Day' premiered its newest season in the mountain village, featuring an all-female cast!

The first episode of 'Three Meals a Day' starring Yeom Jung Ah, Yoon Se Ah, and Park So Dam kicked off to a great start with an average viewership rating of 7.2% according to Nielsen Korea, also hitting 10.3% as its highest rating during the episode. The variety show came in 1st place in terms of viewership ratings for all varieties airing in its time slot, proving that viewers were definitely eager for more of 'Three Meals a Day'.

On this episode, Yeom Jung Ah, Yoo Se Ah, and Park So Dam began their mountain village life by arriving at their small, cozy farm home and spending the day getting acquainted, as well as preparing lunch and dinner. The next day, an extremely handsome surprise guest paid a visit - actor Jung Woo Sung!



Meanwhile, 'Three Meals a Day' in the mountain village airs every Fridays at 9:10 PM KST on tvN. You can check out some clips from this week's premiere episode below!

