A Pink's Hayoung has released a new spoiler clip.

On August 19, Hayoung unveiled a short teaser video taken from her dance practice for "Don't Make Me Laugh". With a row of back-up dancers supporting her, Hayoung sports a chic, sporty look for her impending solo debut. What do you think of the dance so far?

Just two days ago, Hayoung also released the second MV teaser for this title song in mini album 'OH', which will be released in full on August 21. Stay tuned!