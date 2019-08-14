EVERGLOW get fierce in 'Adios' MV teaser

EVERGLOW have dropped their music video teaser for "Adios"!
In the MV teaser, the EVERGLOW members put on a fierce stance before asking you to keep a secret. "Adios" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming second single album 'HUSH', and it's produced by OLLIPOP.
Watch EVERGLOW's MV teaser above! 'HUSH' releases on August 19 KST.
Posted by 1 hour ago
