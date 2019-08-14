Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
EVERGLOW get fierce in 'Adios' MV teaser

EVERGLOW have dropped their music video teaser for "Adios"!

In the MV teaser, the EVERGLOW members put on a fierce stance before asking you to keep a secret. "Adios" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming second single album 'HUSH', and it's produced by OLLIPOP.

Watch EVERGLOW's MV teaser above! 'HUSH' releases on August 19 KST. 

