Raiden has released a music video for "The Only" featuring Red Velvet's Irene.
The MV follows a young woman who goes on a fun, summer trip. The mellow EDM pop track by Raiden, who just recently signed with SM Entertainment as an artist and producer, features the vocals of Red Velvet's Irene.
Watch Raiden's "The Only" MV above!
Raiden drops feel-good MV for 'The Only' feat. Red Velvet's Irene
