Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Raiden drops feel-good MV for 'The Only' feat. Red Velvet's Irene

AKP STAFF

Raiden has released a music video for "The Only" featuring Red Velvet's Irene.

The MV follows a young woman who goes on a fun, summer trip. The mellow EDM pop track by Raiden, who just recently signed with SM Entertainment as an artist and producer, features the vocals of Red Velvet's Irene. 

Watch Raiden's "The Only" MV above!

She_her_her194 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Mega sweet vocals and visuals to match breezy summery vibes - loving it!!

