A Pink's Namjoo is the first singer up for the OST series of KBS2's ongoing Mon-Tues drama series, 'Let Me Hear Your Song'!

Titled "Stay With Me" feat. Park Jun Ho, OST Part.1 of the drama series contains a sweet, acoustic guitar rhythm, topped with Namjoo's delicate voice and Park Jun Ho's dynamic rap. The track first aired during episode 4 of 'Let Me Hear Your Song'.

Check out the OST MV for Namjoo's "Stay With Me" above.