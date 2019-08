On August 13, representatives from KBS responded to earlier reports regarding the station's signature variety program, '1 Night, 2 Days'.

One KBS rep briefly stated, "There's nothing currently confirmed regarding '1 Night, 2 Days's return to broadcasts." According to earlier reports, KBS is considering the return of '1 Night, 2 Days' led by Bang Geullie PD, known for producing 'Superman Is Back'.



Stay tuned for updates on the return of '1 Night, 2 Days'.