Yeom Jung Ah, Yoon Se Ah, & Park So Dam gear up for 'Three Meals a Day' female edition in newest teaser!

tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' - female edition - is just two weeks away from premiere!

In the latest official teaser for 'Three Meals a Day in the Mountain Village', actresses Yeom Jung Ah, Yoon Se Ah, and Park So Dam emerge completely bare-faced and down-to-earth in their farming clothes, shedding the glamour and glowing effects of films and dramas and simply gathering at a rural town home to prepare a home-cooked meal together.

Judging by the teaser above, the three actresses seem foreign to life and the workings of farm life, burning their rice and feeling fatigued even before finishing their first meal preparations. You can catch the first episode of Yeom Jung Ah, Yoon Se Ah, and Park So Dam's farm life this August 9 at 9:10 PM KST!

