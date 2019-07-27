'World Klass's 18th trainee Minsu from Korea shows his glowing smile in profile photo

'World Klass's 18th trainee up is Minsu from Korea, full of a youthful, clean vibe in his individual profile photo.

Minsu specializes in vocals and dance. His profile photo also exudes a positive, glowing energy, as the young trainee poses comfortably, flashing his bright smile.

With 2 more trainees left to unveil, 'World Klass' is edging closer and closer to its grand premiere this September via Mnet and 'V Live'. The survival program will challenge a total of 20 trainees to unique missions taking place in Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles, seeking the top 10 members who will debut in a global K-Pop boy group named TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).



Stay tuned for the final two 'World Klass' trainees and their profiles, being revealed this weekend.