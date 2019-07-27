Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

'World Klass's 18th trainee Minsu from Korea shows his glowing smile in profile photo

AKP STAFF

'World Klass's 18th trainee up is Minsu from Korea, full of a youthful, clean vibe in his individual profile photo. 

Minsu specializes in vocals and dance. His profile photo also exudes a positive, glowing energy, as the young trainee poses comfortably, flashing his bright smile. 

With 2 more trainees left to unveil, 'World Klass' is edging closer and closer to its grand premiere this September via Mnet and 'V Live'. The survival program will challenge a total of 20 trainees to unique missions taking place in Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles, seeking the top 10 members who will debut in a global K-Pop boy group named TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).

Stay tuned for the final two 'World Klass' trainees and their profiles, being revealed this weekend. 

  1. misc.
0 316 Share 25% Upvoted
misc.
K-Pop's Most Hilarious Cursed Images
6 hours ago   23   44,696

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND