VAV has finally released their MV for their track "Give Me More" and it's everything we expected it to be!

The boys show off their dance moves and sexy charisma as they groove and sing in a tropical island paradise. Their brightly colored stage outfits definitely embody major summer vibes. The track itself is a catchy Latin trap hall song that is bound to get you moving in your seat.

Check out the MV above and get ready to vibe out!