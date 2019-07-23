Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

HyunA uploads revealing photos from the Seoul Waterbomb Festival + netizens react

Resident sexy idol HyunA performed festival in pink short and bra combo that got drenched as she performed at the 2019 Seoul Waterbomb Festival. The singer posted videos and pictures to her Instagram on July 20 with the caption "thank you" after performing. 

고마워요 💜

However, netizens have been continuing to criticize HyunA for her revealing concepts, stating: 

"She looks cheap instead of sexy. I don't understand why she keeps going for these types of concepts."

"It's easy to tell the difference between cheap and sexy."

"I'm really fed up with her."

"I've always wondered why people get cursed out and I realize it's because they do things to deserve it like her."


What do you think? 


https://www.instagram.com/p/Br0FcVUgXfT/

Since HYUNA is now taken , I will try for RUI instead !!! ... 🤩

I can't see her boobs, nips or ass, so what exactly did she reveal? I don't like Hyuna, but Kntez need to chill.

