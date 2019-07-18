Hara testifies against ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum at third trial

Hara testified against her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum at their third trial.



On July 18 at the Seoul Central District Court, Choi Jong Bum faced the charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes for filming Hara without consent, assault causing bodily harm, blackmail, coercion, and destruction of property. He previously denied all charges excluding destruction of property during his first trial.



Both Choi Jong Bum and Hara were present at the trial as were Hara's roommate and label CEO, and Hara was allowed to testify privately as her testimony included details of sexual assault.



Choi Jong Bum denied he filmed a sex video of himself and Hara with the intent to share it, stating, "The sex video was suggested by Hara first, and I filmed it on her request. I appear in over 90% of the video and Hara is wearing clothes while I'm not. It's not a video I could have distributed."



Though the video was not submitted as evidence, the judge requested its submission. Hara's lawyer responded, "It's inappropriate to talk about the video's contents. It's certain the video will be a sex video after viewing it. I understand the judge needs to check the video to accurately assess the case, but no matter how private the trial, it's hard to accept the replaying in a place with so many people. It's another form of harassment."



The judge ruled the video will be seen, but only he will be allowed access to the content. The next hearing is set for July 25.