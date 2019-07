Pentagon has released their comeback album highlight medley.

On July 15, the Cube Entertainment boy group unveiled the audio snippet video for their upcoming 9th mini album! Entitled 'SUM(ME:R)', the album awaits the sunny season with four brand new tracks, including the title track "Humph!" (produced by Giriboy), "Fantasytic", "SUMMER!", and "Round 2".

Which part of the album are you most excited for, so far? Stay tuned until the album's full drop on July 17!