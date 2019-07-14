VIXX's Hyuk releases image teaser for 3rd solo single 'Way To You'





VIXX's Hyuk is coming back with a solo single!







As a summer comeback, the maknae of VIXX will release a 3rd single album '#SUMMER' with the song "Way To You". The teaser image shows a vintage-style photo of palm trees, most likely shot in Los Angeles. As if taken from a driver's seat, the photo gives you a nostalgic feeling of the season from a moment on his "way to you".



This is the first solo comeback from Hyuk since the release of his duet with Ahn Da Eun in May. Stay tuned for more updates until July 17!





