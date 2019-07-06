Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa

LIMITLESS releases individual teaser videos for Heeseok and A.M

LIMITLESS has unveiled more teaser videos ahead of debut!

Currently known as 'Jang Moon Bok's group, the rookie boy group is composed of four members including JMVOK (Jang Moon Bok), Raychan (Lee Hwi Chan), Heeseok (Yoon Hee Seok), and A.M (Seong Hyun Woo).

Following the release of the individual teasers for JMVOK and Raychan, these remaining clips for Heeseok and A.M were released today on July 7. Check them out above!

LIMITLESS's official debut with "Dreamplay" will take place on July 9.

