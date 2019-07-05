LIMITLESS reveal individual video teasers for Jang Moon Bok and Lee Hwi Chan

LIMITLESS is making their debut with their title track "Dreamplay" and they're releasing individual MV teasers for their members JMVOK (Jang Moon Bok) and Raychan (Lee Hwi Chan).

Both members are seen posing aesthetically in a lightly colored music video that exudes youth and summertime. The song sounds like a good summer dance-pop song that will get you moving in the heat.

Their debut will be on July 9. Check out the teasers above and below. Are you excited to see what LIMITLESS has to offer?