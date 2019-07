The first OST MV for 'Arthdal Chronicles' has been released!

Titled "The Poem of Destiny", this powerful rock ballad has been recorded by the female soloist Ailee, the queen of many OST ballads including "I Will Go To You Like The First Snow" for 'Goblin'. The MV, comprised of many dramatic scenes from 'Arthdal Chronicles', allows fans of the drama to relive the moments seen on the episodes.

Does Ailee's vocals go well with the atmosphere of the drama?