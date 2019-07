NCT's Taeyong danced to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita"!

Via NCT's 'Channel NCT Dance', Taeyong uploaded a solo dance cover of the pop single, showing off his moves in the streets of Moscow, Russia. Presumably shot during NCT 127's world tour, this clip has been filmed at night, with the ground wet from the rain. The red back-lighting also sets an eerie tone for this dance.

What do you think of the freestyle choreography?