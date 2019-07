Bang Yong Guk has released the MV teaser for "Orange Drive".

Following its artistic teaser image, the MV teaser clip for Bang Yong Guk's new solo single shows the singer-rapper driving across the vast land and walking near the shore. With a dark but cool summer tone, the atmosphere suggests a relaxing vibe for a rather jazzy song.

Stay tuned until July 31! In related news, Bang Yong Guk will enlist in the military one day after the song's release.