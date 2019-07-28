Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Lee Hyori says husband Lee Sang Soon is a loner

Lee Hyori says her husband Lee Sang Soon is a loner.

On the July 28th installment of 'Camping Club', the Fin.K.L members opened up about their husbands, and Sung Yuri started by saying, "I fell for him because he complained on my behalf." Lee Hyori then said, "My husband knows how to read a map very well. I liked that about him." 

Sung Yuri also said, "My husband has a lot of friends, but he has no time to meet them," and Lee Hyori said of Lee Sang Soon, "Oppa has no one but me. He doesn't like seeing other people. When other people are there, he doesn't talk. He has a lot of fun hanging out alone."

Have you been watching 'Camping Club'? 

