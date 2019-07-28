Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Hip hop artist Penomeco drops 'Tempo' feat. rapper Sik-K

Hip hop artist Penomeco has dropped "Tempo" featuring rapper Sik-K.

"Tempo" is written and composed by Penomeco and Sik-K, and the digital single is about wanting to succeed in music and achieve happiness despite the obstacles that may come along the way.

Listen to Penomeco's "Tempo" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

