Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Drugs allegedly sold from within Big Bang Daesung's building

AKP STAFF

Reports are alleging drugs were sold from within Big Bang Daesung's building.

The alleged illegal businesses providing prostitution services in Daesung's building have since closed down reportedly due to the leaseholders' fears of a tax investigation, but another controversy has now sprung up. On July 28, Channel A reported drugs are being sold from businesses renting from Daesung's building. 

One reporter attempted to buy marijuana from an unnamed business employee, who responded, "I'll look into it. I know where to get it, so leave your phone number with me." It's further alleged VIP customers had access to purchase drugs. 

This past March, police reportedly investigated the building for drug deals, and one police rep told Channel A, "At the time, the 5th floor of the building in question was suspected of bringing in drugs from overseas to administer to customers. Though we investigated the building manager, there were no charges to be made, so we closed the investigation."

As previously reported, police announced they planned to investigate the alleged illegal businesses in Daesung's building, and the Big Bang member expressed he had no knowledge of any illegal activity.

  1. Big Bang
  2. Daesung
3

red_beryl4,070 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Poor Daesung, so many criminals are hiding in his building, I bet they started doing illegal shit when they saw a yg building close to it..Just to frame YG 😥😍🤡

2

guenne23 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Its funny how at SNSD era, blackjacks and rest praised YG for so many things and when SMxLuha happened everyone said that YG is what every entertainment should be like.

Anyways that being said, Im still waiting for evidence or any investigation against daesung before I jump on the "anti yg" hate train.

