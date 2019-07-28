Drugs allegedly sold from within Big Bang Daesung's building

Reports are alleging drugs were sold from within Big Bang Daesung's building.



The alleged illegal businesses providing prostitution services in Daesung's building have since closed down reportedly due to the leaseholders' fears of a tax investigation, but another controversy has now sprung up. On July 28, Channel A reported drugs are being sold from businesses renting from Daesung's building.



One reporter attempted to buy marijuana from an unnamed business employee, who responded, "I'll look into it. I know where to get it, so leave your phone number with me." It's further alleged VIP customers had access to purchase drugs.

This past March, police reportedly investigated the building for drug deals, and one police rep told Channel A, "At the time, the 5th floor of the building in question was suspected of bringing in drugs from overseas to administer to customers. Though we investigated the building manager, there were no charges to be made, so we closed the investigation."



As previously reported, police announced they planned to investigate the alleged illegal businesses in Daesung's building, and the Big Bang member expressed he had no knowledge of any illegal activity.

