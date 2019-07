JB is rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty and his good looks scored him an invite to a Saint Laurent event where he got to hang out with Keanu Reeves.

GOT7 recently released behind the scenes footage of JB in Hollywood participating in a photoshoot and also heading to the Saint Laurent event for their 2020 S/S collection. The footage also includes cuts of him posing with Keanu Reeves.

JB definitely has visuals that are worthy to be up there. Check out the footage above!