Police Chief Min Gab Ryong states that there was no sexual violence or drug abuse in the Burning Sun VIP room

Police Chief Min Gab Ryong has addressed the Blue House petition in regards to the Burning Sun scandal and stated: "sexual violence and drug abuse cannot be confirmed." He revealed this on July 10 and said the club customers and employees were interrogated.

The Police Chief went on to state that they had arrested 42 people who had illegally taken sex videos in the restrooms and uploaded them to foreign sites but still could not confirm that illegal activities had happened in the VIP room. He continued to state that they had arrested 354 people and imprisoned 29 of those people, particularly 10 corrupt policemen and that "the police department would continue to go forward in response to the country's disappointment at the results of the investigation."



Many netizens are expressing their outrage at this announcement, citing corruption for the failure of the police to take action.