GOT7 members have some amazing chemistry and they got to show it in a recent video for Allure!

The beauty magazine uploaded a video to their Youtube channel titled 'GOT7 Try 9 Things They've Never Done Before' and the boys definitely deliver with their cute antics. They play inflatable disco bowling and hilariously scold electronic kittens, even calling one Yugyeom!



Check out the hilariously cute video above.