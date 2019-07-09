Go behind the scenes with Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Ki, & more during the 1st script reading for 'At Eighteen'!

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama 'At Eighteen' has revealed a behind the scenes film from the set of the cast's first script reading, featuring Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Ki, Shin Seung Woo, Kang Ki Young, and more!

'At Eighteen' tells the story of 18-year old high school students as they each face their own struggles, and overcome the pains of youth through encounters with one another as well as help from their teachers, family, and more. Ong Seong Wu plays the role of the male lead Jun Woo, Kim Hyang Ki takes on the female lead Soo Bin, Shin Seung Woo takes on the role of Hwi Young, Kang Ki Young transforms into a rookie teacher Han Gyul, and more.

You can watch below to see how nervous Ong Seong Wu is to be making his drama debut through a male lead role! Similarly, Kim Hyang Ki also admitted how nervous she is to be making her first drama debut as an adult.

Fans can also catch glimpses of other cast members like ASTRO's Moonbin, Youngji, and more in 'At Eighteen's script reading film below, while you wait for the drama's premiere on July 22!