Daniel K has made his solo debut to the delight of many fans this past month, and he's released a dance practice video of his title track "What Are You Doing".

Daniel shows off his charisma as he vibes out in a black bucket hat with his back up dancers. Although his choreography isn't intense, it allows him to show off his artistry and swag as he dances his way into his fans' hearts.

Check out the practice video above!