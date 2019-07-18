CIX reveals enigmatic MV teaser for 'Movie Star'

The C9 boys are finally making their debut as group CIX and the MV teaser for title track 'Movie Star' is definitely raising the expectations for all idol debuts.



The teaser does a great job of drawing the viewers' attention without giving away too much. The members are seen walking in front of patterned and colored lights, with a focus on a wall that seems to have a random assortment of code. There are definite sci-fi and futuristic themes that add to the sophistication of the entire visual.



Check it out above!

