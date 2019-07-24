Bang Yong Guk releases teaser image for 'Orange Drive'

Bang Yong Guk has released a gorgeous art teaser for his upcoming single "Orange Drive" dropping on July 31.

The aesthetic image seems to be painted and shows Bang Yong Guk sitting on a ladder in a deserted landscape while the moon looms behind him. He has been hinting at this release of this single since July 13, posting a picture of him in the studio on Instagram and another image on July 23 of an orange-tinted sunset.

It seems like the song will definitely have some nostalgic and peaceful vibes. Are you excited to hear what Bang Yong Guk has to offer?

