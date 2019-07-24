Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Bang Yong Guk releases teaser image for 'Orange Drive'

Bang Yong Guk has released a gorgeous art teaser for his upcoming single "Orange Drive" dropping on July 31.

The aesthetic image seems to be painted and shows Bang Yong Guk sitting on a ladder in a deserted landscape while the moon looms behind him. He has been hinting at this release of this single since July 13, posting a picture of him in the studio on Instagram and another image on July 23 of an orange-tinted sunset. 

It seems like the song will definitely have some nostalgic and peaceful vibes. Are you excited to hear what Bang Yong Guk has to offer? 

🍊

  1. Bang Yong Guk
His lyrics are always good, so yes, I am really excited!

Yesss, Bang always delivers great sounds.

