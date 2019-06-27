Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yoohak Sonyeo (UHSN) consisting of foreign Kpop fangirls to make debut with 'Popsicle'

AKP STAFF

UHSN is making their debut in the Kpop scene with all foreign members!

All of the members of this group starred on Mnet's reality TV program 'U-Hak Sonyeo: Ticket to Kpop' in which 10 female K-pop fans from Sweden, Poland, Thailand, and more were flown over to Korea as foreign exchange students. 


'Produce 48' contestant Chiba Eri was also part of the show. The girls learned singing, dancing, Korean language, Korean culture, and more! 

Now that the show has concluded, the girls are debuting in their first music video for their debut song "Popsicle." The girls look gorgeous and the song sounds catchy and very promising and will be released on July 4 KST. 

 Check out the teaser above and clips from the first episode of the show below! What do you think so far? 

  1. UHSN
2 3,457 Share 43% Upvoted

Ohboy694,718 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I wonder who is the target audience. Do Koreans dig that? Or do Korean companies think foreign Kpop fans wants to see a group that's not even Kpop?

LuminousMelody74 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

But why am I from cringing so hard.

