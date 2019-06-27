Yoohak Sonyeo (UHSN) consisting of foreign Kpop fangirls to make debut with 'Popsicle'

UHSN is making their debut in the Kpop scene with all foreign members!

All of the members of this group starred on Mnet's reality TV program 'U-Hak Sonyeo: Ticket to Kpop' in which 10 female K-pop fans from Sweden, Poland, Thailand, and more were flown over to Korea as foreign exchange students.





'Produce 48' contestant Chiba Eri was also part of the show. The girls learned singing, dancing, Korean language, Korean culture, and more!

Now that the show has concluded, the girls are debuting in their first music video for their debut song "Popsicle." The girls look gorgeous and the song sounds catchy and very promising and will be released on July 4 KST.

Check out the teaser above and clips from the first episode of the show below! What do you think so far?

