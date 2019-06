The countdown continues to the release of Yesung’s third mini album, ‘Pink Magic’. With less than two days left, he has released a highlight medley for the six tracks that are on the album. The tracks range from upbeat pop to slow ballad, once again showing us the charisma and versatility of his voice.

‘Pink Magic’ will be released on June 18th at 6PM KST. This will be his first solo comeback in two years. Check out the highlight medley above!