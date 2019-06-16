Hara sends thanks to her fans, gives update on her health

Hara has posted several photos to Instagram today, providing fans with an update on how she is doing. Two weeks ago, it was revealed that she had gone to Japan after being discharged from the hospital with intentions to stay there to recuperate. Her Instagram posts are a welcome update to fans who have been concerned about her well-being.

The caption on the first post reads “Hara is doing well” and includes two photos of her. She seems to be resting outdoors in the first photo, while the second shows her studying on an airplane.

The second post includes a picture of her smiling and the caption reads, “I’m sorry and thank you.. I will work harder to recover to show you a better me.”

Fans have been happy to see Hara taking a positive mindset on her recovery. They have been leaving encouraging comments on her posts letting her know she has their support.