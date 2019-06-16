Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Hara sends thanks to her fans, gives update on her health

Hara has posted several photos to Instagram today, providing fans with an update on how she is doing. Two weeks ago, it was revealed that she had gone to Japan after being discharged from the hospital with intentions to stay there to recuperate. Her Instagram posts are a welcome update to fans who have been concerned about her well-being. 

The caption on the first post reads “Hara is doing well” and includes two photos of her. She seems to be resting outdoors in the first photo, while the second shows her studying on an airplane.

The second post includes a picture of her smiling and the caption reads, “I’m sorry and thank you.. I will work harder to recover to show you a better me.

Fans have been happy to see Hara taking a positive mindset on her recovery. They have been leaving encouraging comments on her posts letting her know she has their support.

This girl has nothing to apologize for. She is a strong and resilient young woman, she deserves love, respect and space as she works through her issues. I hope her friends and loved ones will remain steadfast in their support for her, as Hara will certainly have a long and challenging road ahead to work through those things that drove her to such a tragic and very final decision. I wish her the very best.

(So happy she's doing fine)

Take your time Hara - everyone wishes u well.

U look wonderful - ❤️❤️❤️ u!!!

