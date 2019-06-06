Watch the pure, healing MV for Heo Young Saeng's solo comeback title track 'Moment'

SS501's Heo Young Saeng is back with his 4th solo mini album, 'Moment'!

This year, Heo Young Saeng celebrates his 8th anniversary since his solo debut, and his serene, emotional 4th mini album 'Moment' captures his growth, journey, and experiences as a soloist. His title track, also called "Moment", is a medium tempo ballad rock genre where a man reminisces about the treasured memories shared with a past lover.

Watch the healing MV for "Moment" above, and make sure to give Heo Young Saeng's full comeback mini album a listen!