Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Watch the pure, healing MV for Heo Young Saeng's solo comeback title track 'Moment'

SS501's Heo Young Saeng is back with his 4th solo mini album, 'Moment'!

This year, Heo Young Saeng celebrates his 8th anniversary since his solo debut, and his serene, emotional 4th mini album 'Moment' captures his growth, journey, and experiences as a soloist. His title track, also called "Moment", is a medium tempo ballad rock genre where a man reminisces about the treasured memories shared with a past lover. 

Watch the healing MV for "Moment" above, and make sure to give Heo Young Saeng's full comeback mini album a listen!

IrisRose140 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

So lovely. Thank you Heo Young Saeng

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-328 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

Aww

