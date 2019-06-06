Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

29

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Take a ride with TVXQ's Yunho through an audio preview of 'Hit Me Up' + orange teaser images

AKP STAFF

TVXQ's Yunho has revealed another color from his upcoming solo debut mini album 'True Colors', and this time, it's orange!

The daring color orange pairs with a track from Yunho's 1st mini album called "Hit Me Up" feat. Giriboy, a new-disco pop dance track topped with a groovy base sound. In "Hit Me Up", a man invites his girlfriend out on a rebellious, late night drive.

Yunho's solo debut mini album 'True Colors', containing a total of 6 tracks including title song "Follow", "Hit Me Up", "Blue Jeans", "Swing", "Why", and "Change The World", is set for release this June 12 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Giriboy
  2. Yunho
1 2,584 Share 81% Upvoted

0

iluv1n2d19 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

So far I am loving ‘Swing’, ‘Blue Jeans’ and ‘why’, can’t wait for this album to come out. I love the retro 80s, michael jackson feel.

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,704

allkpop in your Inbox