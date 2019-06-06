Take a ride with TVXQ's Yunho through an audio preview of 'Hit Me Up' + orange teaser images

TVXQ's Yunho has revealed another color from his upcoming solo debut mini album 'True Colors', and this time, it's orange!

The daring color orange pairs with a track from Yunho's 1st mini album called "Hit Me Up" feat. Giriboy, a new-disco pop dance track topped with a groovy base sound. In "Hit Me Up", a man invites his girlfriend out on a rebellious, late night drive.

Yunho's solo debut mini album 'True Colors', containing a total of 6 tracks including title song "Follow", "Hit Me Up", "Blue Jeans", "Swing", "Why", and "Change The World", is set for release this June 12 at 6 PM KST!

