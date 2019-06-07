Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Watch NCT 127's 'Try Not To Sing or Dance' challenge on 'The Fine Bros'!

NCT 127 recently visited 'The Fine Bros's studio for a classic - the 'Try Not To Sing or Dance' challenge!

Grouping off into units of 3, the NCT 127 members showed confidence at first after they were explained how to play the game. However, thanks to a difficult start with the boys' label sunbaes EXO and their hit song "Monster", a few of the members gave up right from the start!

Watch how well NCT 127 can stay still while listening to their own songs, Red Velvet, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and more, above!

