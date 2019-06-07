Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

New boy group D1CE's Woo Jin Young & Kim Hyun Soo release sleepy debut teaser photos

Upcoming boy group D1CE has released their latest set of individual member teaser images, this time of Woo Jin Young and Kim Hyun Soo.

Former 'MIXNINE' contestants Woo Jin Young and Kim Hyun Soo are also known by their pre-debut unit days. In their latest 'Morning' version teaser photos ahead of their upcoming debut, the two boy group members depict a sleepy morning in brightly exposed images, completing a dreamlike atmosphere. 

Meanwhile, D1CE are set to make their debut some time this July. 

