Weki Meki talk about their interest in vegan food, since the members are always on diets

On June 7, the girls of Weki Meki made a guest appearance on SBS power FM radio program, 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'.

During the broadcast, the Weki Meki members named "food" as the topic they love to talk about the most. They shared, "Because we are usually dieting, we have a lot of interest in vegan foods." Kim Do Yeon added, "The members all have personalities where if we see a new type of vegan product out, we have to try it. So we post about it a lot in our group chat room."

Which member is the best cook of the group? Weki Meki named Elly, who commented, "I try my best to cook delicious dietary foods, instead of normal foods. My favorite food to make is tteokbokki made with brown rice. I share with the members after I make it."

When asked what their favorite food to eat out or eat late at night was, the Weki Meki members honestly replied, "We don't go out to eat often, and we try not to eat late at night because we usually diet." But if they were to choose a food to eat out together as a group, the members chose pork galbi.

