'Under Nineteen' contestant Ji Jin Seok is preparing to make his debut with "Good Night".
In the music video teaser, Ji Jin Seok fondly looks over a tape recorder before getting into bed for the night. "Good Night" is a sentimental ballad with a strong piano accompaniment about wanting to see your loved one in your dreams.
Ji Jin Seok's 1st single "Good Night" releases on June 3 KST. Check out his MV teaser above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
15
7
Posted by21 days ago
'Under Nineteen's Ji Jin Seok gets ready to dream in 'Good Night' MV teaser
'Under Nineteen' contestant Ji Jin Seok is preparing to make his debut with "Good Night".
0 1,544 Share 68% Upvoted
Log in to comment