Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 days ago

ATEEZ's Yunho & Yeosang enjoy the sun in 'Wave' version of 'One to All' teaser images

ATEEZ's Yunho and Yeosang are featured in the group's latest teaser images for 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'.

After their "Illusionconcept teasers, Yunho and Yeosang are basking in the sun by the beach for their "Wave" teasers. As previously reported, the rookie boy group ATEEZ will be carrying out a unique comeback event this time around by having fans and the group members vote on the comeback title song between "Wave" and "Illusion". Fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.

ATEEZ's 3rd mini album 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST!

dancingbella23947 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

the voting is already over. We're just waiting for the results now.

