B1A4's Jinyoung leaves letter for fans ahead of military enlistment

B1A4's Jinyoung has left a letter to fans ahead of his military enlistment.



Jinyoung is officially starting up his enlistment on June 20 and will carry out his military duties as a public service worker. On the 5th, he posted the following letter to fans on B1A4's fan cafe:





"Hello. This is Jinyoung.



It's really hot these days, right? Are you all healthy and well? You know I'm always looking at what you send me, right? Thank you for always supporting me.



I received my draft notice earlier today, and I'll be enlisting soon. I think you'll be very surprised and worried. Still, I want to tell my fans directly first. I've been so grateful for all the undeserved love you've given me. I wanted to show you better sides of myself before I enlist, but it's a shame that my health didn't allow it. Whenever I saw the words of my fans who were waiting for me to do a lot of things, I felt so sad and apologetic.



You know what I always say, right? Let's meet a lot for a long, long time. I'll be leaving your side for a little while, but let's be together for even longer than we have been until now.



Don't worry too much. I'm sorry for worrying you. Let's meet when we're even happier. Everyone, promise that you'll bravely eat a lot of delicious things and be well. I'll definitely do that as well. Let's be together for a long, long time while dreaming of even more things together.



I'll become someone who always shows better sides of myself. Let's meet again. Thank you!"