Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Highlight's Dongwoon finishes basic training with commendation

AKP STAFF

Highlight's Dongwoon has finished his basic training with a commendation.

Dongwoon started his basic military training on May 9, and he officially wrapped it up on June 5 with a commendation from the army training director for excellence as a top soldier. Highlight member Yoseob, Dongwoon, and Around US Entertainment staff attended his completion ceremony.

As the last Highlight member to enlist, he'll receive his official post after training to be a conscripted police officer for 3 weeks.

Stay tuned for updates on Dongwoon and Highlight!

  1. Highlight
  2. Dongwoon
0 2,152 Share 87% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,808
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,470

allkpop in your Inbox