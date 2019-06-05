Highlight's Dongwoon finishes basic training with commendation

Highlight's Dongwoon has finished his basic training with a commendation.



Dongwoon started his basic military training on May 9, and he officially wrapped it up on June 5 with a commendation from the army training director for excellence as a top soldier. Highlight member Yoseob, Dongwoon, and Around US Entertainment staff attended his completion ceremony.



As the last Highlight member to enlist, he'll receive his official post after training to be a conscripted police officer for 3 weeks.



