Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from June 27th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Zelo debuted solo with "Questions", Lana made her debut with "Take the Wheel", and Purplebeck also debuted with "Crystal Ball". Kim Chung Ha returned with "Snapping", (G)I-DLE made a comeback with "Uh-Oh", N.tic came back with "Fiction", and Noir made a comeback with "Doom Doom".

As for the winners, Red Velvet and Jeon So Mi were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Zimzalabim". Congrats to Red Velvet!



Other artists who performed include Jeon So Mi, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, Cosmic Girls, SF9, fromis_9, Leo, ONEUS, Lovelyz, OnlyOneOf, D-Crunch, ASTRO's Sanha & Weki Meki's Sooyeon, and Kim Bo Hyung.



Check out the performances below!



