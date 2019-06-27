Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from June 27th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Zelo debuted solo with "Questions", Lana made her debut with "Take the Wheel", and Purplebeck also debuted with "Crystal Ball". Kim Chung Ha returned with "Snapping", (G)I-DLE made a comeback with "Uh-Oh", N.tic came back with "Fiction", and Noir made a comeback with "Doom Doom".

As for the winners, Red Velvet and Jeon So Mi were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Zimzalabim". Congrats to Red Velvet!

Other artists who performed include Jeon So MiATEEZStray KidsCosmic GirlsSF9fromis_9LeoONEUSLovelyzOnlyOneOfD-CrunchASTRO's SanhaWeki Meki's Sooyeon, and Kim Bo Hyung.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

SOLO DEBUT: Zelo


==

DEBUT: Lana


==

DEBUT: Purplebeck


==

COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha


==

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE


==

COMEBACK: N.tic


==

COMEBACK: Noir


===

Jeon So Mi


==

ATEEZ

==

Stray Kids


==

Cosmic Girls


==

SF9


==

fromis_9


==

Leo


==

ONEUS


==

Lovelyz


==

OnlyOneOf


==

D-Crunch

==

Sanha & Sooyeon

==

Kim Bo Hyung


===

3

zedi-19 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

you gotta give it to RV and their fans with a new extremely experimental music they are doing wonders

Congrats on being the first and the only GG to hit #1 people US albums (iTunes)

2

JIGNAASAA2 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Congratulations !

🏆🏆

