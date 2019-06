Popular girl group MAMAMOO is celebrating their 5th anniversary. The group uploaded a teaser of a special video they prepared showcasing all the members' unique personalities and chemistry as a special gift to fans. The members' showed off their uniqueness by choosing to showcase their variety skills instead of making the whole affair emotional.

MooMoo's are congratulating the group for their anniversary on social media as well. Check out the tweets and the video above.

You are my courage to leave bed every morning, my strenght to joke online even having to go through the worst at home, my reason to smile despite bitter tears falling on my face. Thank you for existing @RBW_MAMAMOO . #5yearswithMAMAMOO pic.twitter.com/rcFMYr4xBd — Jana Montes writes fanfic and loves Moonbyul (@mrsdatebayo) June 18, 2019